Auto-rickshaw driver kills self over family feud in Asifabad

By | Published: 7:46 pm

kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 37-year-old auto-rickshaw driver committed suicide by consuming pesticide following some family disputes at Goleti village in Rebbena mandal on Sunday.

According to Rebbena Sub-Inspector D Ramesh, the deceased was identified as Nagovath Santhosh, a resident of Goleti, who resorted to take the extreme step as he became despondent by fallout between him and his wife. He consumed pesticide to end his life after a heated argument with his wife on Saturday night. He purchased the three-wheeler by taking a loan from a private lender. He was depressed after he faced financial crisis which led to differences between the couple, police said quoting his father.

Based on a complaint from Thukaram, the father of the deceased, a case of suspicious death was registered. Investigations is underway.

