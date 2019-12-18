Auto thief nabbed in Hyderabad

By | Published: 3:34 pm

Hyderabad: A property offender involved in a theft of an auto-rickshaw trolley was arrested by the Shahinayathgunj police in the city on Wednesday. The police recovered the stolen vehicle and two mobile phones at his instance.

The suspect, S Rajesh, 20, a resident of Hafeezpet had come to Jummerat Bazaar under Shahinayathgunj police station on Tuesday night.

“On spotting the auto trolley belonging to Satish, he took away the vehicle by opening the lock with a duplicate key,” said K Maruthi Prasad, Additional Inspector (Shahinayathgunj).

Rajesh was nabbed during a routine vehicle checking exercise at MJ Bridge. The police also seized two mobile phones from him, which he confessed that he had stolen from two persons sleeping on the pavement at Jummerat Bazaar a few days ago.

