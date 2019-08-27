Automation Anywhere to open office in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:07 pm

Hyderabad: Robotic process automation company Automation Anywhere on Tuesday announced that it will open four new offices in India with one of them being in Hyderabad to support unprecedented customer and partner growth. The company also plans to double its workforce across IMEA by the end of the current year.

The expansion plan is a result of the increased adoption of RPA, a technology that helps organizations improve business productivity and increases the number of tasks that can be automated, particularly in banking, financial services, telecommunications, manufacturing and retail.

As part of its expansion strategy, Automation Anywhere will strengthen its presence in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Vadodara as well as open new offices in Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune. Currently, the company has three engineering centers in India – two in Bengaluru and one in Baroda. It also plans to open a new product engineering center in Pune by the end of the year to expand research and development capabilities.

Ankur Kothari, chief revenue officer and co-founder of Automation Anywhere said, “We are building the world’s most efficient and intuitive end-to-end intelligent RPA platform, and over the next year, we anticipate deploying more than one million bots across India and Middle east to help more companies discover, deploy and scale RPA to drive extraordinary human potential.”

