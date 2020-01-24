Automation leading to increase in cybercrimes: Dr Sanjay Bahl

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: The Cyber Security Conclave 5.0 – the Next Gen Threats and Solutions held at the HICC in Madhapur on Thursday, saw elaborate discussions on various cybercrimes and the ways to deal with it. The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) and the Cyberabad Police organised the event.

The participants included cyber security heads, IT employees, police officers, students and youngsters from across India.

Addressing the participants, chief guest Dr Sanjay Bahl, Director General, CERT-IN, said as the world was moving towards automation and digital world, cybercrime was also increasing and posing threat equally. CERT-IN was focusing on collecting, analysing and disseminating cyber threat intelligence to benefit those who were potentially impacted by these attacks, he said.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said cybercrime complaints were being reported in more numbers than other bodily offences and property offences. “Complaints are more related to social media, online financial fraud, data theft of companies etc. Cybercrime is a tough challenge to the police. Children are getting addicted to smartphones and ending up with health issues,” he said. “To help people affected by cybercrime, the police believes prevention is better than treatment and hence we are organising awareness campaigns and training for our personnel on a regular basis,” Sajjanar added.

The conclave had two sessions, one for IT professionals and public from cyber security stream, and another exclusively for police officers. The police track included an extensive presentation and training session.

Police officials from across India including Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.