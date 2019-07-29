Automobile dealer kidnapped, released in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:41 am

Hyderabad: An automobile dealer, Gajendra Prasad, was allegedly kidnapped from the Chikkadpally late on Sunday night.

According to police, few persons forcefully took away Gajendra in a car. Later in the night they released him after his family members paid money to the kidnappers.

The police have learnt that there were some financial disputes between Gajendra and a few persons in Mumbai.

A case was registered by the police and investigation is going on.

More details are awaited.

