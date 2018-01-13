Automobile lifter held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police nabbed a habitual automobile lifter and recovered two stolen cars and a motorbike from him here on Friday.

The arrested suspect was identified as G Mogulappa alias Sunil Kumar, 26, a car driver and resident of Toopran.

According to the Jubilee Hills police, Mogulappa, a native of Bidar, came to Hyderabad in 2003 and worked at many places as a car driver. He was earlier involved in a cell phone snatching case at Punjagutta and was arrested. In July last year, he went to the Pedamma temple in Jubilee Hills and lifted a Honda Activa scooter and sold it to Rs 15,000. In December, he stole a Honda City car which was unlocked and parked in front of KBR Park. He hid the car in Toopran. He also committed theft of a Maruti Ritz car from Yousufguda.

He was arrested while he was trying to dispose the car at Madhapur. Police recovered the two cars and a bike, together worth Rs 22 lakh, from him.