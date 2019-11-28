Automobile slowdown? Not in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:03 am 12:16 am

Hyderabad: The country’s automobile industry might be in breakdown mode, but Telangana’s capital appears to be unfazed, with the number of new four-wheelers registered this year all set to even surpass that of last year.

Data from the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) shows that nearly four lakh new vehicles were registered from January till the third week of November across various RTA offices in the city.

About 3.11 lakh two-wheelers and over 85,000 four-wheelers were registered this year in the Greater Hyderabad region, and if other transport vehicles are also considered, the number of vehicles registered till November will cross four lakh, officials say.

This is when other metropolitan cities such as Mumbai and Bengaluru are witnessing a dip in the registration of new vehicles. Mumbai, according to reports, had registered a dip of nearly 20 per cent in the first quarter (April-June) when compared to the corresponding period in 2018.

In Hyderabad, from April to June, 1.03 lakh new vehicles were registered while in January to March, the figure was 1.09 lakh.

In 2018, a total of 3.62 lakh two-wheelers and 84,754 four-wheelers were registered in the city. According to officials, since one more month is left this year, the four-wheeler population is likely to cross 90,000, at least 5,000 to 6,000 more than that of last year.

C Ramesh, Joint Transport Commissioner (IT & Vigilance), said the growing urban population coupled with employment opportunities could have prompted many to go for personal vehicles.

“For the last few years, registration of vehicles is on an upward trend and has not witnessed any drop in Hyderabad,” he said. On an average, 35,000 new vehicles were registered every month this year. Currently, the city has more than 57 lakh vehicles — 46 lakh two-wheelers and 10.90 lakh four-wheelers — excluding transport ones, and the number would easily cross the 60-lakh mark any time in 2020.

