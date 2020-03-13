Automobile thief arrested in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:35 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Task Force nabbed Mohd Sameer, an automobile thief, on Friday.

Two motorcycles were seized from him. Sameer (46), a resident of RTC Colony in Hayathnagar, was involved in cases in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates. He roamed through residential colonies on a bike in the night and committed offences, police said.

