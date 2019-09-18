AV College, Anwar-Ul-Uloom share OU title in Weightlifting championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:59 pm

Hyderabad: AV College and Anwar-Ul-Uloom College shared the overall title in the Osmania University inter-college weightlifting championship for men held at Methodist College of Engineering and Technology, Abids.

Winners: 55 kg: 1. B Venkat Sai (CBIT Gandipet), 2. I Shyam Sunder (Avanthi College); 61 kg: 1. M Kishan Kumar (Avanthi College), 2. B Sudhakar (AV College), 3. Abdul Rasheed Abubakar (Al Qurmosi); 67 kg: 1. A Venkat Yasvanth (PG College, Secunderabad), 2. Ishan Srivastav (MG Law College), 3. Shaik Saiful (Anwar-Ul-Uloom College); 73 kg: 1. A Mahesh (BJR GDC), 2. Shaik Gulam (Anwar-Ul-Uloom), 3. E Madhu (AV College); 81 kg: 1. MH Nihal Raj (AV College); 89 kg: 1. N Rahul (Navachaitanya DC), 2. Gulam Nabi (Anwar-Ul-Uloom), 3. A Rohith Kumar (IIMC); 96 kg: 1. A Chaitanya Hari (Matrusri College), 2. D Jayanth Kumar (Omega Degree College); 102 kg: 1. Md Imran Qurahi (Anwar-Ul-Uloom), 2. K Srikanth (AV College); 109 kg: 1. Munair Pasha (Anwar-Ul-Uloom), 2. K Sagar (Aurora Degree College); 109 kg plus: 1. S Sriharsha (SP College), 2. B Shasahank Goud (AV College),3. B Johnnotha (Haji House).