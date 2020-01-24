AV Organics launches ‘black water’ in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 1:09 am

Hyderabad: AV Organics has launched Evocus, India’s first natural-black alkaline water in Hyderabad. Claiming to provide consumers with wellness and better living via optimum hydration and detoxification, Evocus is infused with 70-plus natural trace minerals.

The blended natural minerals sourced from deep within the Earth’s crust in Texas are infused into the water sourced from Narmada river. The bottling of water happens at the company’s plant spread across 50,000 sq ft which has a production capacity of 40 million bottles annually.

The Vadodara-based startup had already launched its product in cities such as Pune, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Delhi and Gurugram and has sold over 7,000 cases (one case consists of 24 bottles) since June 2019.

“In Hyderabad, the water bottles are available in leading supermarkets and also on Amazon, Paytm Mall and Snapdeal. It is also available in select hotels in Hyderabad, and the product will soon be launched in other cities. We are currently available in more than 1,000-plus modern trade outlets and airport outlets across cities,” said Aakash Vaghela, founder and MD, AV Organics LLP.

The water has received certification from FSSAI and available in 500 ml priced at Rs 100, and 250 ml at Rs 60 and also in packs of six and 24, as part of its online distribution.

