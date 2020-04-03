Availing ration not compulsory for Rs 1500 benefit: M Srinivas Reddy

By | Published: 4:09 pm

Hyderabad: The Chairman State Civil Supplies Corporation, Mareddy Srinivas Reddy on Thursday said that the white card holders who are queuing up for the free 12 kilogram rice per unit, at the Fair Price Shops, need not worry about Rs 1500 cash component as it will be deposited to their accounts whether they take the rice or not.

The cash will be deposited in their accounts within one or two days. He said that many people are reaching to the fairprice shops in fear that they will forgo the cash component if they won’t avail the rice.

“The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced the 12 kilo rice and Rs 1500 assistance to help the white card holders bear the brunt of the lockdown. We have started distributing from 1 April and so far 14 lakh beneficiaries all over the state have availed the rice through 17,000 outlets. The cost of supplying the rice to the exchequer is around Rs 1200 crore,” Srinivas Reddy said.

He said that the government has details of the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through their ration cards and the amounts will be deposited direct to their accounts.

The Civil Supplies Chairman also said that 3,40,000 migrant labour residing in the state also availed the 12 kilo and Rs 500 benefit to stay back where ever they are.

“The Ration shops are kept open from 7am to 7 pm so that beneficiaries don’t have to crowd at one place breaking the distance norm. So there is no hurry as the rice will be distributed even after the lockdown date, i.e. 15 April,” he said urging beneficiaries not to rush to the outlets.

Trashing reports of glitches in Bio Metric system delaying distribution he said that Telangana has the largest server working for the civil supplies distribution system. “But we received reports from GHMC area about slow recognition of the fingerprints and the GHMC authorities are checking it with IT department , we are ready for even a much faster system or software if required,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .