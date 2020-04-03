‘Availing ration not must for Rs 1,500 benefit in Telangana’

By | Published: 8:59 pm

Hyderabad: State Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy on Thursday said that the white card holders who were queueing up for the free 12 kg rice per unit at fair price shops need not worry about Rs 1,500 cash component as it will be deposited to their accounts whether they take the rice or not. The cash will be deposited within one or two days. He said many people were visiting the fair price shops in fear that they would forgo the cash component if they won’t avail the rice.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced the 12 kg rice and Rs 1,500 assistance to help the white card holders bear the brunt of the lockdown. We have started distributions from April 1 and so far 14 lakh beneficiaries all over the State have availed the rice through 17,000 outlets. The cost of supplying the rice to the exchequer is around Rs 1,200 crore,” Srinivas Reddy said. He said that the government had details of the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through their ration cards and the amounts would be deposited directly to their accounts.

The Civil Supplies Chairman also said that 3,40,000 migrant workers residing in the State had also availed the 12 kg and Rs 500 benefit to stay back where ever they were.

‘Avoid crowds’

“The ration shops are kept open from 7 am to 7 pm so that beneficiaries don’t have to crowd at one place breaking the distance norm. There is no hurry as the rice will be distributed even after the lockdown date, i.e., April 15,” he said urging beneficiaries not to rush to the outlets.

Trashing reports of glitches in biometric system delaying distribution, he said that Telangana had the largest server working for the civil supplies distribution system. “But we received reports from GHMC area about slow recognition of the fingerprints and the civic body authorities are checking it with IT Department, we are ready for a much faster system or software if required,” he said.

