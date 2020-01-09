Aviation expo in Hyderabad from March 12

By | Published: 12:40 am 1:18 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State will host the latest edition of Wings India-2020, an international exhibition and conference on civil aviation sector, to be held at Begumpet airport from March 12 to 15. The prestigious annual event is being organised by the Union Ministry for Civil Aviation in an attempt to create a platform for the aviation sector, with focus on new business acquisition, investments, policy formation and regional connectivity.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardip Singh Puri on Wednesday invited IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, representing the State, for the preparatory meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Thursday. Ministers and officials from various other States, are also likely to attend the meeting. He said that as Hyderabad was a hub for aviation in India, it was a natural host for the event which will bring international recognition in the aviation sector.

The three-day event will showcase investment opportunities in aerospace sector in India, especially Telangana State, during the Global Aviation Summit to be held on the sidelines of the event. A massive exhibition of aviation in an area of more than 5,000 sq m is being arranged where about 150 exhibitors are expected to display their products and equipment. An aerobatic display is also scheduled to be held during the programme.

Investors and delegates from airport agencies involved in flight operations, cargo operations, manufacturing, flight/simulator training, are expected to participate in the exhibition and conference. The State government is working in coordination with the Centre to expedite preparations for the event.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .