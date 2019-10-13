Avik bowls Combined District to victory

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:28 pm

Hyderabad: Avik Dixit returned with four wickets (4/3) to help SSGF Combined District beat SSGF Ranga Reddy by 35 runs in a low-scoring encounter of the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam sub-junior State cricket championship at SKN Cricket Grounds, Boduppal on Sunday.

Defending a small total of 83 runs, Combined District side shot out the Ranga Reddy side for 48 runs in 18 overs. In another match, SSGF Hyderabad lost to SSGF Ranga Reddy by five wickets despite C Rahul Reddy’s half-century (57). Akshat Saxena starred for RR side with 56 runs.

Brief Scores: SSGF Combined District 83/7 in 20 overs (Chaitanya Kumar 30, A Kartikeya 3/15) bt SSGF Ranga Reddy 48 in 18 overs (Avik Dixit 4/3, K Yagna 2/4, Dharmik 2/9); SSGF Hyderabad 146/6 in 20 overs (C Rahul Reddy 57, Tharun Kumar 3/9) lost to SSGF Ranga Reddy 149/5 in 15 overs (Akshat Saxena 56, Harsha Raj 35).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter