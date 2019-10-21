Avik bowls SSGF Combined District to title in Cricket Championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:53 pm

Hyderabad: Vice-captain Avik Dixit (5/11) triggered SSGF-Medchal-Malkajgiri batting collapse with a fifer as SSGF Combined District XI clinched the Jayaprakash Narayan sub-junior State Cricket Championship with a 64-run win at Global Cricket Grounds, Jillelaguda, Hyderabad.

The event is organised by School Sports and Games Federation (SSGF) to commemorate 117th Birthday Celebration of Jayaprakash Narayan.

Brief scores: Final: SSGF Combined District XI: 150/3 in 20 overs (AN Chaturya 50, Kritin Reddy 69, Chanakya Gutta 2/12) bt SSGF Medchal-Malkajgiri District 86 in 18.2 overs (Avik Dixit 5/11, Nishant 2/7, Dharmik 2/16); Awards: Man-of-the-Match (final): Avik Dixit, Player of the tournament: Kritin Reddy, Most Valuable Player: Saransh Agarwal, Best batsman: Syed Nazim, Best bowler: Samarth Toshniwal, Best all-rounder : G Srikar, Best fielder : Rishit Reddy, Best wicket-keeper: AN Chaturya, Emerging player: N Nishanth, The Spirit of Cricket Award: Bhuvan K, Game changer Award: K Anirudh

