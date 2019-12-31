Avoid drunk driving on New Year eve: Rachakonda CP

By | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat has appealed to youngsters to avoid rash driving and drunken driving on the eve of New Year.

After conveying New Year greetings to the citizens at his office in Neredmet here on Monday, Bhagwat said life is a precious gift and youngsters are the future of the nation. He appealed citizens to keep away from drugs and drinking, the habits which can spoil their lives. The Commissioner warned drug peddlers and pointed out that police will not permit any rave parties and detain peddlers in Rachakonda.

Over 20 drunk and drive checking points will be positioned and all flyovers will be closed from 11 pm on Tuesday up to 5 am on Wednesday, in view of the safety of the citizens. However, the passengers travelling to the airport will be permitted, after checking documents and confirmation. There will be heavy police bandobast on the New Year eve, said the Commissioner.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter