Avoid night travel, police advise those returning from sankranti vacation

By | Published: 11:37 am

Hyderabad: The police have advised drivers/families who are returning to city after Sankranti vacation to avoid travel in the night. The advisory was issued to avoid accidents in the night and early hours.

The police suggested them to plan their travel well in advance.

Avoid long journeys during night time on motorcycles/cars, the advisory said while asking the drivers to take adequate rest before starting their journey.

It also suggested that whenever drivers feel exhausted during the travel, they should stop and refresh before going ahead.

It warned against stopping vehicles on the highways dangerously as the practice leads to accidents.

