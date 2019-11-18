Avoid steroids for bodybuilding, they are dangerous: Salman Khan

By | Published: 8:05 pm

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan says one should steer clear of steroids to build muscles as such substances may cause health hazards.

Salman, who is an inspiration for fitness-conscious people, said the trend of consuming steroids is “absolutely wrong”.

“No one should use it. In fact, a lot of people misuse it. It is really bad for their bodies. Liver, kidneys (are affected). Several people have had heart failures too. It’s not a good or right thing to do,” Salman, 53, told reporters on Sunday.

“Supplements and protein shakes are still ok, but steroids of this level… You get the body but one can make out it’s not a natural body. The body doesn’t last long, nor do those people,” he added.

The actor was speaking at a special event preview of ‘Being Strong’ fitness equipment, designed and conceptualised by him.

“This is about bodybuilding, health, fitness, something I’ve been associated with for a long time. We have been inspired looking at some people and there are others who’ve been inspired by us. All fitness fans are here. We have launched this equipment for them at a fixed price,” he added.

