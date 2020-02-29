Avoid taking selfies on tracks: Khammam RPF Inspector

By | Published: 12:19 am

Khammam: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) conducted an awareness programme here on Friday on the dangers of taking selfies on the railway tracks and jumping closed level-crossings.

RPF Inspector K Madhusudan, Sub-Inspector M Venkat Reddy and staff distributed pamphlets and interacted with the public near a level-crossing in the city. The programme was organised in association with an NGO — Sathyamargum Services Society.

Speaking on the occasion, the CI advised the public not to cross railway tracks at level-crossings when the gate was closed as it amounts to trespassing and invokes punishment under the law. Due to the negligence, many lost their lives while jumping closed level-crossings. Such a violation attracts six months imprisonment and Rs 5,000 penalty, he said.

Madhusudan also told the public to abstain from taking selfies on the tracks and in moving trains as they face a threat of losing lives or getting injured. He also warned against pelting stones on passenger or goods trains and said it was also a punishable offence. One must not dump garbage near the railway tracks, he added.

Pamphlets informing about railway security toll-free number 182 were distributed to the public. Sathyamargum Services Society president S Sri Lakshmi, V Ramana and others were present.

