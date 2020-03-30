Avoid unnecessary outings: Rachakonda CP

By | Published: 8:15 pm

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat has urged citizens to avoid unnecessary outings during the lockdown period. On Monday morning, he visited the police checkpost in Yacharam mandal and inspected the bandobast arrangements.

Bhagwat briefed the police officers to be firm on duty but polite in behaviour and to observe the lockdown completely except for essential services and emergency travel.

He also inspected the check post at Pathangi in Choutuppal and counselled people to avoid coming out of the houses unnecessarily.

