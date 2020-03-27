Avoid using currency notes: SLBC

By | Published: 11:24 pm

Hyderabad: The State Level Bankers’ Committee, Telangana, requested customers of all banks and the general public to use digital products and online banking channels for their transactions to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

In a notice issued in the interest of public health and safety, the committee said currency notes could be a hotbed for the deadly virus and had the potential to transfer infections as it was said the virus could survive on porous surfaces like paper and cardboard for a few hours. The use of more electronic payment methods will reduce exposure to crowded places such as ATMs and banks.

Electronic/digital payment methods through online channels such as mobile banking, Internet banking, cards etc., could be used by the public from anywhere.

The advisory pointed out that most of the banks reduced/waived their charges for use of digital transactions such as NEFT, RTGS, IMPS and UPI transactions and transactions in bank’s own ATMs.

