Avoidable humanitarian crisis

Poor planning and lack of coordinated response have resulted in a major humanitarian crisis, virtually trapping lakhs of migrant workers in no man’s land. A massive reverse migration is underway in India, defeating the very purpose of imposing the 21-day nationwide lockdown. The images of thousands of panicked migrant families hitting the roads to walk back to home towns are heart-wrenching. A mere four-hour notice for the shutdown has left them with no choice but to pack their bags and leave. Large groups of migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar and Jharkhand, stranded in Delhi, are thronging the bus terminals in and around the national capital to try and return home. The closure of all services has made it impossible for the daily wagers to live in the rented shanties. This avoidable crisis now threatens to defeat the very purpose of the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Epidemiologically, reverse migration is dangerous because if any one of them is infected with Coronavirus, then the deadly disease is going to reach the villages where healthcare infrastructure is extremely poor. This mass exodus could trigger an explosion in the number of coronavirus cases. Since around 40% of Delhi’s population comprises migrants, the authorities should have factored in the issue of sudden exodus before imposing the lockdown. The lockdown, which includes a ban on interstate travel, was announced with just four hours’ notice, leaving the enormous migrant population stranded in big cities, where jobs lure them in vast numbers from the countryside.

With few transport options available, thousands of migrant families resorted to commuting on foot because they have no choice but to walk home. They are walking along highways and railway tracks with no access to food, water and basic sanitation. The exodus of migrants is continuing despite repeated assurances from the central and state governments that their needs will be taken care of. Needless to say, the governments should have anticipated for and been better prepared for such an exodus. In such times of crisis, the political differences should not come in the way of helping the poor and vulnerable. Unfortunately, there has been no coordination between the NDA government at the Centre and the Kejriwal government in Delhi. There is a risk that people who are in these clusters can spread infection among themselves and multiply it as they travel from one of part of the country to the other. The lockdown, like demonetisation, has created two distinct Indias. One India is of the people with privilege of a shelter, money and stockpiled food. This India has gone into hibernation while the other India is on the roads, desperate for food and a way to get back home.

