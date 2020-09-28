AVRA Labs to support, recognise scientists in translational research

The chairs, named in honour of Dr A V Rama Rao, a former director of the CSIR-IICT, will provide a three-year fellowship to selected scientists to recognise and advance their efforts.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based pharmaceuticals company, Avra Laboratories, founded by Padmabhushan Dr A V Rama Rao, will be establishing three research chairs at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) with the aim to support and recognise exemplary work in the field of translational research.

The chairs, named in honour of Dr A V Rama Rao, a former director of the CSIR-IICT, will provide a three-year fellowship to selected scientists to recognise and advance their efforts.

The chair selection committee has selected Dr S Chandrasekhar, director, CSIR-IICT, Hyderabad for his contributions in translational research for the pharmaceuticals sector and Dr Amol A Kulkarni, senior principal scientist, CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory, Pune for his efforts in commercialisation of process equipment. They have been selected as nominees for FY 2020-2023 to receive the fellowship.

For over 25 years, Avra Laboratories has been working closely with domestic and multinational companies to develop and supply advanced pharmaceutical intermediates from lab to commercial scale, and has developed novel low-cost manufacturing processes for several complex molecules.

Translational research, a term often used interchangeably with translational medicine or translational science or bench to bedside, is an effort to build on basic scientific research to create new therapies, medical procedures, or diagnostics.

