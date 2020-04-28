Avyantra develops CPAP Device for Non-invasive ventilation

By | Published: 12:08 am 11:02 pm

Hyderabad: City-based Avyantra Health Technologies has developed a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) device and related accessories for performing non-invasive ventilation. The startup will release the product in the market soon after required approvals and commencement of production, said KVKLN Rao, its founder.

According to him, the CPAP device can be the first respiratory therapy for patients suffering from respiratory issues, including Covid-19. “Not all patients need to be put on a ventilator and they can be treated with CPAP if they have mild respiratory distress symptoms,” he said adding that this will be a non-invasive method and can be administered easily.

In normal cases of ventilation, which needs the patient to be sedated and to be administered by trained medical fraternity, a tube needs to be placed in the windpipe of patients to help with breathing. However, this can put additional pressure on lungs. With the use of CPAP, the patients will be required to wear masks around their nose and mouth and the ventilation will be done non-invasively, he said.

Avyantra had been nominated by Bengaluru-based incubator Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) as deployment-ready coronavirus innovation. The product will be rolled out as soon as it receives regulatory clearance. The company, he said, consulted with doctors and healthcare professionals while developing the prototype and realised that there is demand for CPAP ventilation, he said.

The device will be priced competitively and will be made highly affordable. The company has a manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. It is looking to start making these devices once it gets the manufacturing licences. It has a capacity to make about 5,000 pieces per month, he said.

The company will also be making accessories like helmet masks and non-vented masks among others, he said, adding that it will be open for collaborations, if required, for bulk manufacturing.

“Non-invasive ventilation and CPAP devices have to be evaluated as a viable therapy. These will reduce the demand for ventilators. Also, these can be administered by health workers with only a bit of training,” he said adding that CPAP can also be used in treating non-Covid patients suffering from respiratory disorders.

CPAP was successful in treating SARS patients across China and Hong Kong during similar outbreaks in the past. “CPAP, which is approved by the Food and Drug Administration, is helpful for elders and children as it is non-invasive. It can also be part of home therapy,” he said.



