Awakening viewer to an inner world

The exhibition ‘Ashwatha – The Sacred Tree’ by Sarla Chandra explores the interaction of ‘Purush and Prakriti’ – man and nature, through themes of religion and philosophy. She creatively uses the ancient art of ‘Varakh’ (wafer thin sheets of gold and silver foil) to bring a unique luminous quality to her art. It draws inspiration from the sacred and the eternal. The striking symbolism in her signature ‘Tree of Life’, her divine golden-winged birds and the incandescent Goliath stones – all implore viewers to seek meaning beyond their physical form.

The series symbolises that all forms of life and that all elements in this universe – earth, water, air, fire and space are interconnected with an invisible golden thread of cosmic energy. If you want to witness the artwork, the exhibition is open till June 28 at Kalakriti Art Gallery, Road No 10, Banjara Hills.