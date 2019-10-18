‘Awara hoon’, breaking boundaries and language barriers

By | Published: 8:02 pm

In 2013, BBC Radio Asian Network ran a poll listing the 100 greatest Bollywood songs of all time and the title song from Raj Kapoor’s 1951 release Awaara bagged the second place. For the Indian film industry, songs are an integral part of their work and it has contributed wonderful songs which are famous till date and are regarded all over the world. The song grew popular in various regions of Greece, Turkey, the Middle East, the Soviet Union, China and Romania. This is one of the Bollywood songs which was on top of the list for its popularity internationally.

The iconic song Awaara Hoon from 1951 Bollywood film Awaara features the legendary actor Raj Kapoor and the music of the song was composed by Shankar-Jaikishan. It was recently circulating on WhatsApp with videos of people singing the same music, lyrics, rhythm, voice and versatility. Different people sang the song in different countries on different occasions.

In a video that went viral on social media, a 24-year-old singer and pianist named Gulomjonov Kakhraman, from Uzbekistan who grew up listening to Hindi songs came out with his own version. Interestingly, Bollywood films are quite popular in Uzbekistan, and actors from the black-and-white era like Raj Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and singers like Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh enjoy a huge following there.

So, Gulomjonov decided to bank on this appeal and performed Awaara at a concert dedicated to 25 years of diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and India which was a huge success and went viral on the internet.

In another video, another Uzbek singer Bobomurod Hamdamov sang the famous Raj Kapoor’s song. But, many falsely claimed the singer in the video was the President of Uzbekistan. Even senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shared the same video of the singer mistakenly assuming it to be the President. He tweeted, “Amazing evidence of India’s soft power as Uzbekistan’s President sings Awara Hoon pretty well to foreign guests.”

Amazing evidence of India’s soft power as Uzbekistan’s President sings “Awara Hoon” pretty well to foreign guests: https://t.co/2aDAmNTFTE — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 26, 2015

Raj Kapoor and Shankar Jaikishen should be recognised posthumously by the government for keeping their work alive for so long. That too overseas! Long live India 🇮🇳 https://t.co/LxraNpr1Uk — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 27, 2019

In recent tweet, actor Rishi Kapoor reacted to the video of musicians in Turkey singing Awara Hoon and remembered Raj Kapoor and the composers Shankar-Jaikishan. “Raj Kapoor and Shankar Jaikishen should be recognised posthumously by the government for keeping their work alive for so long. That too overseas! Long live India”.

Checkout the Lyrics:

Awara hoon

Awara hoon

Yaa gardish mai hoon

Aasmaan ka taara hoon

Awara hoon

Awara hoon

Yaa gardish mai hoon

Aasmaan ka taara hoon

Awara hoon

Gharbaar nahi

Sansaar nahi

Mujhse se kisiko pyaar nahi

Mujhse se kisiko pyaar nahi

Uss paar kisi se milne ka

Ikraar nahi

Mujhse kisiko pyaar nahi

Mujhse kisiko pyaar nahi

Sunsaan nagar Anjaan dagar ka pyaara hoon

Awara hoon

Awara hoon

Yaa gardish mai hoon

Aasmaan ka taara hoon

Awara hoon

Aabad nahi barbaad sahi

Gaata hoon khushi ke geet magar

Gaata hoon khushi ke geet magar

Zakhmon se bhara seena hai mera

Hansti hai magar yeh mast nazar

Duniya…aaa…aaa…

Duniya main tere teer ka

Yaa takdir ka maara hoon

Awara hoon

Awara hoon

Yaa gardish mai hoon

Aasmaan ka taara hoon

Awara hoon

Awara hoon

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter