Award for DRDO scientist

By | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: Dr N Kishore Nath, Scientist-G, project director from Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL), DRDO, Hyderabad, was conferred Mechanical Engineering Design Award by the National Design and Research Forum, Institution of Engineers India, for his pioneering contribution towards Design Development, Production and Deployment of Long-range AGNI-4 system.

This system can be launched from anywhere with two vehicles — Road Mobile Launcher (RML) and Integrated Mobile Systems (IMS), a press release said.

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan presented the award to Dr Kishore Nath during the 34th Indian Engineering Congress held at HICC, Novotel, on Friday.

