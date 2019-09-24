Award for IICT Scientist Dr A Gangagni Rao

By | Published: 10:03 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Scientist, Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Dr A Gangagni Rao received the prestigious ‘Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya Award’ for the year 2019, which was constituted by The Institution of Engineers.

The IICT senior scientist is an expert in the area of waste management, worked extensively on high rate biomethanation and patented Anaerobic Gas lift Reactor (AGR). Commercial plants (about 15) based on AGR Technology are working in India to treat food waste, market and vegetable waste, landfill leachate etc.

Dr Rao has also patented another technology called ‘Biofilter’ for the purification of waste and gases emanating from industry.

He is also working on lake cleaning activity by removing the water hyacinth from the lakes followed by the conversion of water hyacinth to organic manure through “Accelerated Anaerobic Composting (AAC)”. In recognition of his work, he was bestowed with numerous national and International awards in the area of waste management and renewable energy.

