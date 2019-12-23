Award-winning short-films that stood among top

By | Anjani Dugyala | Published: 8:46 pm

In a profession that is peppered with financial uncertainty and naive expectations, ‘short filmmaking’ has become a boon to young and aspiring filmmakers to project their creativity and talent to gain entry into the mainstream cinema. As we draw closer to the end of 2019, let us have a glance at a few short films that stood among the top.

Aadya

A short emotional love story in Telugu, Aadya received best short-film award from director Tharun Bhascker recently. With various twist and turns, Aadya has a different storyline with heart-touching dialogues. The story starts with good vibes of love, and takes audience through interesting conversation between both leads actors. The love birds make a deal not to speak to each other for 48 hours. Later, the story suddenly takes an unexpected twist. It ends on an emotional note on the Valentine’s Day.

It’s My Story

A message-oriented love story with eye-catchy visuals and awesome camera work, the short-film has pleasant music in the background as another highlight. The song’s lyrics are good. The dialogues convey a deep meaning. The story will go around the main leads named Jay and Akshara. The duo break up due to misunderstanding. Their friends come to their rescue in clearing the air and help them reunite again. There is a nice message for everyone that misunderstandings should not be at the cost of a relationship.

My Nation

Produced by Prem Jangamgari, the story starts with a few youngsters who aim to visit America as they are not satisfied with the jobs they are doing. They think they get respect only if they go to America for work. But, they don’t realise they will lose self-respect by doing small jobs in the USA. At last, the youngsters realise that money can be earned in India too by doing small jobs at their native place rather than getting fascinated by dollars and white-collar jobs.

