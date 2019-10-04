Awards given away at ENC Visakhapatnam

By | B. Prabhakara Sarma/Correspondent | Published: 3:52 pm

Visakhapatnam: Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command(ENC) presented the annual ‘Poorvi Nausena Kaman Rajbhasha Trophy’ and Best Environment-Friendly Unit Trophies for the year 2018 – 19 during the Half-Yearly Command Staff Meeting held at Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

ENC undertakes numerous environment-friendly activities including ‘Plantation Drive’ Coastal Cleanup Drive, implementation of ‘No Plastic Zone’, Water and Energy Conservation’ and encourages the participation of units in these environmental friendly activities organized throughout the year to foster clean and green environment.

To further enhance the commitment and motivation of the units about participation in environmental activities, ‘Best Environmental Friendly Unit Rolling Trophies’ are awarded every year to the units excelling in the field of environmental protection since 2012.

INS Circars has been adjudged as the “Best Green Initiative Unit”

under ENC for the year 2018-19. The “Best Environment-Friendly Unit – Rolling Trophy” is awarded to the unit that adopts the best environment-friendly activities and green practices that are evaluated throughout the year. In Category I (Large Unit) INS Eksila has been adjudged as Winner and INS Kattabomman has been adjudged Runners up Best Environment-Friendly unit. In Category II (Small Unit) Base Victualing Yard Visakhapatnam has been adjudged as Winner and PTC(K) has been adjudged as Runners up of Best Environment-Friendly unit.

Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam was awarded the ‘Poorvi Nausena Kaman Rajbhasha Trophy’ as Winner and to INS Dega as Runners-up for the year 2018-19. ENC has been awarding these Trophies annually to its Units for doing maximum official work in Hindi.

