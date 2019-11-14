Awareness camp on Bhagiratha water purity conducted in Gadwal

By | Published: 1:02 am

Jogulamba Gadwal: A study tour of Mission Bhagiratha Water Treatment Plant near Jurala Project for ZPTCz, MPPs, MPTCs, sarpanches and panchayat secretaries of Alampur and Vundavalli mandals was conducted by Mission Bhagiratha officials on Wednesday.

The objective of the awareness camp was to let the visitors witness for themselves all the steps being followed to convert raw water into clean water through various processes and to let them educate people in villages to stop believing in false propaganda about Mission Bhagiratha water not being safe and to shun drinking water being sold at RO plants across the district.

Addressing the public representatives and panchayat secretaries, Jagan Mohan, Superintending Engineer, said that the banks of Jurala Project was chosen for Mission Bhagiratha implementation as vital minerals were available there and also due to the availability of water at Jurala throughout the year (1.2 TMCft per year). Even if there are two successive years of drought, the water at dead storage level at the project can still meet the drinking water needs of the entire district , he said.

Jagan said, in private water plants, high pressure filters were being used in the reverse osmosis processwhich remove all essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, iron and fluorine from the water. Consuming such water would lead to losing bodily resistance and causes ailments like skeletal deformation, dental fluorosis, arthritis and so on, he noted.

Bheemesh, Executive Engineer, who explained to the attendees about the process of treatment of water, urged the panchayat secretaries and watermen in villages to ensure cleaning of overhead water tanks in villages once in every fortnight and to perform chlorination of the tanks every time water is delivered to the tanks as chlorine content could become zero until it flows through he pipeline to reach villages. He asked them to use 40 gram chlorine for 10,000 litre water and stressed that bleaching powder with 33 per cent chlorine saturation needed to be used for chlorination.

State government is spending Rs 1 crore per month on operations and maintenance of the project in Jogulamba Gadwal district to ensure people get safe drinking water, he said.The project is designed and implemented with the latest scientific methods of international standards, he said urging the people to consume such clean and safe drinking water which is essential for health.

Sridhar Reddy, Executive Engineer (Intra-works), assured that by December 31, all remaining intra works across the district would be completed and asked panchayat secretaries to penalise those who remove flow control valves in villages.

Chenna Reddy, Chief Engineer, said that currently, the department’s officials were busy with 100 days ‘stabilisation’ works when the remaining 10 per cent incomplete works would be completed and sought support from sarpanches in villages during this period to get the intra-works in villages to be completed successfully.

The awareness camp also helped the public representatives communicate directly to the higher-ups to discuss the ground level problems. Some of the attendees raised concerns like consumers in some areas being able to draw only 2-4 pots of water while some areas deprived of the facility and leakages in pipelines and inter-village issues regarding water-sharing, etc,. The officials entertained the grievances and assured them that all the problems would be rectified after going through the participants’ responses to questionnaires served to them during the event.

The officials revealed that Rs 700 crore of funds were spent to implement the project in 319 habitations out of the total 323 habitations across the district. Sultanpur, Ryalampadu and Jillelapadu villages located on the banks of the Tungabhadra river, are yet to get the piped drinking water.

The officials have also stated that public representatives of the remaining mandals of Alampur constituency would also be invited for a similar awareness camp on another day. The volunteers (Assistant Engineers) of Mission Bhagiratha did a great job in taking the participants around the facility and explaining the process of water treatment in detail.

KCR a statesman: Abraham

Alampur MLA VM Abraham showered a praise on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for being the first statesman in the country to have implemented a scheme like Mission Bhagiratha.

Addressing public representatives and panchayat secretaries who were taken on a tour of Mission Bhagiratha treatment plant at the Jurala project on Wednesday, he rubbished the opposition leaders’ sarcastic observations on whether people drank water before Mission Bhagiratha. He said there was a clear distinction between contaminated water which people had been drinking all through these decades and protected water through Bhagiratha.

“When we were young, we used to travel long to fetch water on bullock carts for domestic needs. For drinking water, we used to line up near water springs in local streams early in the morning. We have now come a long way as potable water is being supplied to every household across the State through the project,” he said, pointing-out that the Centre was also planning to implement the scheme across the country.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter