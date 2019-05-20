Awareness campaign on cool roof concept soon

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: The municipal authorities will soon launch a massive campaign to create awareness on the concept of establishing cool roofs, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), Arvind Kumar on Monday said. The campaign will include putting-up hoardings, advertisements and even contacting real estate firms while issuing building permissions.

The cost of Rs 20 to Rs 40 per sq feet incurred on developing cool roofing can be recovered in few years through savings in power bills and this concept of cool roofing has to be taken to common people in a simple language in which they can understand, he said.

Addressing a seminar on ‘Cool, energy and power roofs’ at The Institution of Engineers (India) on Monday, Kumar said, “For Telangana, by 2030, we are targeting to develop cool roof for a roof area of 300 kilometres. In the next one year, about one lakh square feet of roof area will be covered under cool roof,” he said. The top official pointed out that cool roof is mandatory in all public buildings such as government offices, schools and other institutes.

Cool roofs are an emerging technology in constructing buildings as they help in reducing heat and avoid stagnation of storm water on the roof and also offer solution in metropolitan cities and urban areas in cutting down the power bills, experts said.

While speaking on ‘Energy efficiency with green cover’, TK Sreedevi, Director of Municipal Administration said that everyone has to explore various options to improve green cover in urban areas. The top official said that green cover can also be increased through kitchen gardening, developing lawns with shrubs and vertical gardening at their buildings.

Kalyan Chakravarthri, Director General, Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI), actor Amala Akkineni, Rameshwar Rao, Chairman of The Institute of Engineers (India) and others were present.