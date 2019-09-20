Awareness campaign on road safety held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: Following the directions of Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat along with Traffic police personnel from Malkajgiri division held an awareness campaign for motorists at ECIL crossroads here on Thursday.

They sought to create awareness on the importance of wearing helmets and made ISI-mark helmets available from reputed companies at reasonable prices, apart from arranging insurance on the spot, pollution certificates and also learner’s driving license slot booking.

