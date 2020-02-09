Awareness meet held to highlight epilepsy problems in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:21 pm

Hyderabad: On the eve of World Epilepsy Day, SLG Hospitals, Nizampet on Sunday organised a sensitization and awareness camp to highlight the problems faced by people living with epilepsy. Over 150 patients, their relatives and general public from all walks of life attended the camp.

Epilepsy is one of the oldest known medical disorders but misunderstandings and fears around the ailment continue to persist, said Neurologist, SLG Hospitals, Dr. Abhinay M Huchche.

“Reluctance to talk about the disease has led to people with this condition face discrimination in the society. It is not the actual seizures, but the misconceptions and discrimination is a bigger problem to overcome for those with epilepsy,” Dr. Abhinay said.

The awareness program contained simulation session in epilepsy, discussions on the ailment and how people can respond to such seizures. “Such training programmes helps in the development of an open society that accepts people with epilepsy with an open heart,” said hospital neurologist, Dr. Suma.

World Health Organisation (WHO), report said that 75 per cent of epileptic patients in low-income countries do not have access to effective and low-cost anti-seizure medicines. As a result, their risk of dying prematurely is increased and many are condemned to a life of stigma.

