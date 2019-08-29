Awareness programme by Jagruthi on social evils in Hyderabad

By | Published: 6:37 pm 6:46 pm

Hyderabad: Jagruthi Kalabrundam team of Cyberabad Police conducted an awareness programme on social evils at Shapurnagar Colony in Jeedimetla in the morning here on Thursday.

The Kalabrundam team through their performances sought to create awareness on the negative effects of social media, social evils, role of students, SHE teams, drug abuse, cybercrimes, online frauds, eve-teasing, road accident and human trafficking among others.

The programme was attended by nearly 700 residents including students from various schools and colleges.

