Awareness programme evokes good response in Vizag

By | Published: 7:58 pm

Visakhapatnam: As part of ‘Bharat Parv’ celebrations, students of Primary Wing of Navy Children School, Visakhapatnam presented a street play titled “Sashakt Naari, Sukhi Parivar, Samrudh Desh” meaning “Empowered Women, Happy family, Prosperous Nation” at the Beach Road here on Sunday.

The street play put up by over 225 children, was aimed at educating and emphasising the importance of women empowerment and its significance in development of India and also to infuse social awakening amongst the public. The play was well received and enjoyed by large section of fitness conscious Vizagites who had gathered on the Beach Road for morning exercises.