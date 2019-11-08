Google conducts awareness programme in Nizamabad on fake news

By | Published: 9:13 pm

Nizamabad: Google News Initiative conducted an awareness programme on fake news for the Mass Communication students, journalists and general public at Arts College, Telangana University, under the supervision of TU Mass Communication Department.

Google has recognised that fake news is spreading on social media and is causing many problems. To curb fake news, Google has launched an initiative to create awareness among general public and journalists about fake news and conducting camps all over India.

As part of this, an awareness programme was conducted at Telangana University, Dichpally on Friday. Senior journalist and Google’s new initiative trainer Gopagani Saptagiri explained about Google’s new initiative and explained how to recognise fake news on social media and how to put full stop to these news stories.

TU Mass Communication Department, Head of Department, Prabhanjan Kumar Yadav, and other faculty members took part in the programme.

