Awareness programme on crime against women held in Mancherial

By | Published: 12:34 am

MANCHERIAL: Collector Bharati Hollikeri told girls and women to face sexual assaults and violence by being mentally strong and to move ahead. She was addressing a gathering at an awareness programme on assaults against women, held by Sai Pragati, a voluntary organisation of the town. She was joined by MLA N Diwakar Rao and ZP chairperson Nalla Bhagya Laxmi.

Bharati informed that the government was bringing stringent laws to punish culprits of assaults against women and the district authorities were taking steps for implementing relevant provisions. She suggested the women to report sexual harassment and eve-teasing cases to members of SHE Teams. She also added the cops were leaving no stone unturned for clamping down the offences.

The IAS officer advised the females to have awareness over the laws and provisions meant for safety of the women. She told them to show grit and courage if they faced any form of assault or violence in their lives. She suggested them to seek support of Sakhi centres, a rehabilitation facility for women in distress, when required.

Women and Child Welfare Officer Raoof Khan, Women and Child Development Regional Organiser Atthili Saroja, ACP Gouse Baba, Dr Jayalalita were also present on the occasion.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .