Awareness programme on elections in Hyderabad

Published: 9:25 pm

Hyderabad: On the occasion of National Voter’s Day, a team ‘Youth For Anti-Corruption’, conducted an awareness programme at Kakatiya High School, Warasiguda on Saturday. Founder of the group, Rajender Palnati, spoke about the importance of elections and the necessity to elect the right candidate for the development of the country. The students of Kakatiya participated in an interactive session on elections and the voters.

Dr Madhavi interacted with students and stressed the importance of discipline, education and responsibility as an individual of the society. She also said that students need to increase positivity within themself in order to achieve their goals and aspirations.

P Hari Laxman, principal of Kakatiya School, thanked the team for the session and appreciated the efforts of ‘Youth for Anti-Corruption’ for a corruption-free society. Certificates were awarded for the students who participated in the 5K walk on World Anti-Corruption Day. The winners of the essay writing competition too were awarded with mementoes and certificates.

