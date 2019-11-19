Awareness programme on Food and nutrition in Sangareddy

By | Published: 11:59 pm

Hyderabad: Cornell Sathguru Foundation for Development (CSFD) in collaboration with Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and Aurobindo Pharma Foundation organised a training programme to create awareness on food and nutrition for kitchen garden women in the villages of Panyal and Badampet of Hathnoora Mandal in Sangareddy district.

Assistant Professor, Community Foods and Science, PJTSAU, Dr Jyothsna conducted the training programme and explained how nutrition can improve the quality of life for the women and their families.

Processing of vegetables and greens can extend their shelf life and also make them available during rest of the year. Preservation of vegetables by processing not only involves the inhibition of microbial growth but also preserves their colour, texture, flavour and nutritive value, she said.

The vegetables can be processed into different forms to extend their shelf life such as powders, grits, and flakes. The uses of these powders were unlimited and they can be used to prepare processed products as well as for culinary purposes. Women beneficiaries who participated in the programme also shared their views on various ways of using greens and vegetables.

