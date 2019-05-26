Awareness programme on girl child health held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:29 pm

Hyderabad: The members of Hyderabad Young Assembly (HYA) conducted an awareness programme on basic nutrition and health habits for girl children of Auxilium Navajeevana Home for Girls here on Sunday.

The HYA team also taught children about importance of agriculture for a society by making them participate in a special session where farming was demonstrated.

According to HYA, the session helped the children understand the challenges faced by farmers and a society without them. About 45 children actively participated and showed keen interest to learn the topics.

