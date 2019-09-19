Awareness programme on mental health conducted in Mancherial

By | Published: 7:18 pm

Mancherial: Members of Lions Club of Mancherial organized an awareness programme on mental health among students of various educational institutions here on Thursday. Dr C Venkata Subbaiah, clinical psychologists of Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda in Hyderabad, was the chief guest of the event and psychologist Dr K Vishweshwaraiah was the guest of honor.

Dr Venkata Subbaiah and Vishweshwaraiah advised to students not to be disheartened by rejection and failures in life. They suggested them not to resort to extreme steps when they face disasters which were part of life. They told the pupils that failures were stepping stones of success and asked them to convert them into sources of inspiration.

Vemula Veeraswamy, president of the LCI-Mancherial chapter, said that over 500 students belonging to degree, intermediate and nursing courses turned up for the programme and were empowered on mental health related issues. He thanked Dr Venkata Subbaiah and Vishweshwaraiah for raising understanding over mental stress, suicides and failures in life.

Secretary S Venkatesh, treasurer Kishtaiah, members Venkateshwar Rao, Baskar Reddy, Ramanjaneyulu, Hanumanth Rao and Sudheer were present.

