Awareness programme over millets held in Adilabad

By | Published: 8:25 pm

Adilabad: Independent scientist, food and health expert Dr Khadar Vali participated in an awareness programme over cultivation of millets and consumption of millets to stay fit in Adilabad on Sunday. The event was organised by Raithu Nestham Foundation, a Hyderabad-based voluntary organisation in collaboration with the district administration.

Speaking on the occasion, Vali opined that many modern diseases could be kept at a bay by consuming millets and grains cultivated in ancient times. People were healthy in yesteryears as they used to have dishes prepared with millets. They are now diagnosed with a wide-range of ailments for eating dishes cooked mostly with rice and wheat, which were developed by scientists to improve yield and to meet growing needs of food, he informed, adding, the traditional habits of dining were vanished over a period of time.

The fitness expert informed that both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh account for a major proportion of diabetics, caused due to unprecedented consumption of both rice and wheat in the country. The outlay of business of drugs for curing the disease is assessed to be US dollars, 8,270 crore of which 30 percent is done in India alone. We can lead a healthy life and avoid medical expenses, only by altering food habits and by shifting to millets, he added.

Collector Divya Devarajan said district authorities were encouraging farmers to grow millet crops and an exclusive store was opened in Adilabad headquarters for selling organic products including the millets. She thanked Vali for sharing his insights on farming of the grains.

The diet scientist later interacted with growers and clarified their doubts and offered suggestions to excel in growing the millets at the store. Several ryots across the district attended the event and said that the programme helped them understanding intricacies of the producing millets.

Raithu Neshtam chairman Dr Y Venkateshwar, Ramesh, in-charge JDA and S Sumanaspathi Reddy, All India Radio-Adilabad programme head were also present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter