Awareness rally on air pollution in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:08 pm

Hyderabad: To promote awareness on air pollution caused by vehicles, Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) organised a rally involving autorickshaw drivers at Sanathnagar on Thursday.

TSPCB Member Secretary V Anil Kumar said around 50 per cent of the particulate matter was being contributed by vehicular emissions. “The air quality of Hyderabad is in the range of satisfactory to moderate and if proper measures are not taken, air pollution will increase further and air index may fall to poor,” he cautioned.

DCP Cyberabad Zone Vijay Kumar asked the autorickshaw drivers to adopt measures to improve their fuel efficiency and reduce emissions and protect themselves from air pollution as they would be spending most of the time on roads.

