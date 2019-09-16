Awareness rally on Ozone Day held in NTPC

By | Published: 7:47 pm

Karimnagar: A massive rally combining Ozone Day, ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ and ‘Rajbhasha’ was carried out in National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) township early on Monday morning.

Chief General Manager, NTPC, Prem Prakash along with Environmental Engineer, TSPCB, Ramagundam Regional Office, K Ravidas, flagged off the bicycle rally in which hundreds of students participated with placards to spread awareness on ozone layer depletion and its effects, harmful effects of using plastic, promotion of ‘Rajbhasha’ Hindi and importance of ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’.

Employees from NTPC and CISH along with their family members, participated in large numbers. Later, participants administered Ozone Day and ‘Swachhta’ pledge to keep the environment clean and green. On the occasion, children presented a skit on ‘Rajbhasha’ to popularise Hindi.

