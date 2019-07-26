Awareness session to help cops overcome work stress in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police, in association with Praan Foundation, organised an awareness session on mental health for police personnel on Friday. The session was inaugurated by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat.

The session was in the background of researches, which showed that police personnel undergo occupational stress, which is directly related to higher rates of heart diseases, anxiety, other psychosomatic disorders, alcohol abuse and depression, to name a few.

The session was conducted by Spandana, a counsellor, who emphasised the need to recognise mental health issues, remove stigma around the topic and to deal with mental illness. Plans were on to visit every police station in the Police Commissionerate and counsel the staff, she said.