Awareness walk on MS disease held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:01 pm

Hyderabad: Multiple Sclerosis Society India (MSSI) Hyderabad Chapter is organising a walk to create awareness about MS disease at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. MS is a disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord where the immune system attacks the protective sheath that covers nerve fibers and causes communication problems between the brain and the rest of the body.

Meena Gupta, Charter Chairperson, MSSI Hyderabad Chapter said “Multiple Sclerosis is an incurable disease. It mainly affects the age group of 15 to 40 years. However, we can control it with use of drugs”. Research is happening across the world to find the actual cause for the disease, said Meena adding that this auto immune disease in human does not lead to death. According to MSSI Hyderabad Chapter, the aim of the walk is to create awareness on MS and the society is coming forward for supporting those patients.