Awfis to double its co-working centres in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Awfis, an Indian co-working space company that caters to startups, freelancers and enterprises, having 67 centres across 10 cities of India with a capacity of over 35,000 seats, is expanding its footprint in Hyderabad. The company plans to more than double its centres in the city.

The company currently operates six co-working space centres in Hyderabad with 5,000 seats with its facilities spread across Gachibowli, HITEC City, Kondapur, Banjara Hills, Begumpet and Taj Deccan.

Awfis founder & CEO Amit Ramani told Telangana Today, “We are currently adding three new centres in Hyderabad with an additional 1,500-2,000 seat capacity, which will take the total to 6,500-7,000 seats. We plan to have about 15 centres in the city in the coming years as we see the potential to double our capacities here.

“Pan-India, the company has centres in Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram and Noida serving over 1,500 companies. About 80-85 per cent of its clients are large and small & medium enterprises (SMEs) while 15 per cent of them are companies that use less than ten seats each.

On pan-India expansion, Ramani informed, Awfis has added seven new centres in the last 3-4 months with two in Hyderabad, and the rest in Chennai and Kolkata. By March 2021, the company plans to take the number of centres from 67 to 82 pan-India taking the seat capacity to 47,000 seats. By September 2021, the company will have about 62,000-63,000 seat capacity from the current 35,000 seats.

Talking about the segment potential, he said, co-working spaces occupied 25 million sq ft in the pre-Covid level in India and this number is expected to touch 120-130 million sq ft in next three years, growing at 5X rate, making it a $3 billion opportunity from a $600 million market. There is a continued venture capital and private equity interest in the segment. The company expects to continue with its expansion activity pan-India as it believes that the co-working space segment will see a V-shaped recovery and conventional office demand will move into flex offices creating additional traction. Awfis plans to stay focused on the domestic market opportunities over the coming years before exploring overseas foray.

