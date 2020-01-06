Awiros to provide solution for crowd management

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: Video analytics startup Awiros, that has tied up with Telangana police department to provide crowd management solutions, is betting big on the growing Hyderabad market and plans to make the city a hub to do research and cater to clients in South India. The four-year-old startup provides video intelligence solution wherein any client can use their solution to track footfall, identify persons of interest and also manage crowd during large gatherings like festivals so as to avoid any untoward incident.

As part of Telangana government’s initiative to declare 2020 as the Year of AI, the startup was selected to provide video analytics solution for the police department wherein the former can be used to build crowd estimation and search for persons of interest in a large gathering. With the pilot already in place, the T-Hub incubated startup is now looking to expand its team here. It is also planning to deploy its other offerings like traffic and parking management, smart city solutions and security solutions via video analytics for various State government departments.

“About a year ago, we approached the Telangana ITE&C department with a project proposal to deploy our solution in crowd management. And within no time, our association culminated into a test deployment of our solution during the India V/S West Indies T20 match in Hyderabad. As part of the pilot, we deployed our solution in one of the cameras and with 93 percent accuracy we were able to count the footfall for the match. With the success of the pilot, we got the go ahead from the police department to deploy our solution in key locations where there are large gatherings. There is a plan to use our technology in key locations and upcoming events in Telangana,” said Vikram Gupta, co-founder, Awiros.

Gupta mentioned that the company plans to hire more employees in Hyderabad in the next two to three quarters and its office in T-Hub would serve as a base for expanding its operations in South India and also act as a research base for its upcoming solutions.

Other than working with enterprises and governments to provide video analytics solutions, the startups also acts as a developer partner for various individual developers. Through this, the individual developers can use their operating system to run their algorithms thus making their go-to-market 10 times faster. “We have our own marketplace to deploy video analytics solutions,” said Yatin Kavishwar, co-founder, Awiros.

