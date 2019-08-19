Ayodhya case: No hearing in SC today due to unavailability of Justice

By | Published: 2:13 pm

New Delhi: A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will not hear the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit on Monday due to unavailability of Justice S A Bobde.

According to court sources, Justice Bobde is unwell.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, has been hearing the case on a day-to-day basis since August 6.

Senior lawyer C S Vaidyanathan, appearing for Ram Lalla Virajman, was scheduled to continue with his arguments on Monday.

Fourteen appeals are pending before the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

The 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992.